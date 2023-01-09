Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in on Friday, January 6, as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term. Commissioner Krickus was sworn in as Director of the Board by state Senator Steven Oroho as the Commissioner’s wife, Carolyn, held the bible.

“Morris County is the best-run county in New Jersey, by far,” said Director Krickus, noting multiple accomplishments achieved by the county. “Some of the safest towns in New Jersey; county property taxes are among the lowest in the state, and our Vocational School and County College are nationally recognized. Morris residents enjoy our leading park system, open space, farmland, and historic preservation. Is this heaven? No, it’s Morris County.”

Commissioner Christine Myers, who had previously served on the board from 2016 to 2018, was sworn into her new term in office by Morris County Counsel John Napolitano, as her husband, Stan, held the bible. She was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Board by her nephew, attorney Robert Ferguson III.

In 2017 Myers was appointed Regional Advocate, Office of Advocacy – U.S. Small Business Administration by the Trump Administration. During her tenure, she met with more than five thousand business owners to identify burdensome regulations and reform or remove them in accordance with Trump’s Executive Orders on regulatory reduction.

The meeting opened with the swearing-in of Commissioner Douglas R. “Doug” Cabana, now beginning his tenth term. Senator Anthony Bucco officiated as the bible was held by Amy Bucco, the Commissioner’s sister and the senator’s wife.

Cabana is the longest-serving member of the Board of County Commissioners, having joined the board in April 1997 when it was still known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo was sworn in by his daughter, Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Brittney Mastrangelo, as the Commissioner’s wife, Debbie, held the bible.

Sheriff James Gannon was sworn in by Morris/Sussex Superior Court Assignment Judge Stuart A. Minkowitz. The Bible was held by the Sheriff’s daughter, Kate, along with his son-in-law, Matt, his grandchildren, Luca and Ella, and his girlfriend, Lisa.

The annual Morris County Reorganization Meeting was held in person in the Commissioners’ 5th Floor Public Meeting Room at the Morris County Administration & Records Building with full public attendance. It was the first time since 2020 and the onset of the pandemic that the reorganization meeting was not predominantly virtual.

Returning for the event was the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Joint Honor Guard, with Robert McNally, Deputy Chief of Investigations of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, playing the bagpipes. They were joined by a crowd of well-wishers, family, friends, and public officials packing into the meeting room.

The National Anthem was sung by Ella Conroy and Victoria Cooney, 10th-grade students at the Morris County Vocational School. Ella is in the academy for design, and Victoria is in the Academy for Biotechnology.

Invocations were provided by Monsignor John Hart of The Assumption Parish in Morristown, and Father Stepan Bilyk of Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whippany provided a benediction.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners will hold its next work session and meeting on January 11. The work session begins at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. The meetings will continue to be held publicly in the Administration & Records Building.

