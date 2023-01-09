Man Dies After Car Overturns, Strikes Tree On Route 80 In Parsippany

Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was killed in a car collision late Friday night, according to police.

PARSIPPANY — Kevin Barradas, 21, Dover, was killed in a car collision late Friday, January 6, at approximately 10:51 p.m., according to police.

The crash occurred on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 45 in the local lanes in Parsippany, a spokesperson from the New Jersey State Police.

As Barradas reached Exit 45 on the local lanes, investigators said the car went off the road to the right and hit a road marker. It then overturned and hit a tree.

He was pronounced at the scene. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

