Parsippany Republicans Endorse Morris County Commission Selen for Re-Election

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen continued to build many endorsements from across the County with the endorsement announcement of the entire Parsippany Council and the Republican Party Municipal Chair. Parsippany is the largest municipality in Morris County.

Among the endorsements include the following:

Parsippany Council President Michael dePierro

Parsippany Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.

Parsippany Councilwoman Loretta Gragnani

Parsippany Councilman Frank Neglia

Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella

Parsippany Municipal Party Chair Dolores dePierro

“I’m so proud and honored to have the support of my Republican colleagues in Parsippany, the largest municipality in the County,” said Selen, who became Director of the Board of Commissioners late last year. “As a Commissioner, I’ve worked hard to bring an outsider business approach to our Board, manage our budget without the need for higher taxes, and invest in shared priorities across the County, from higher education and roads to parks and public safety. Parsippany residents will continue to benefit from those efforts. I look forward to a continued partnership with Parsippany’s leaders as we keep our County an affordable and desirable place to work and raise a family.”

Selen has previously released a long list of Republican endorsements from across Morris County, including popular Sheriff Jim Gannon, all five Republican State Senators serving Morris County, 6 County Commissioners, and 21 Republican Mayors.

Since joining the Board in 2020, Tayfun Selen has delivered three straight budgets without property tax increases. Through those efforts, he’s also helped maintain the County’s long-held “AAA” Bond Rating as determined by independent financial evaluators, verifying the County’s successful commitment to protecting taxpayers with strong fiscal management.

Tayfun Selen is a proven fiscal conservative, experienced businessman, and American success story. Selen immigrated from Turkey with a degree in architecture in 1996, pumping gas and working entry-level jobs before earning an MBA and his CPA license. He earned his U.S. citizenship in 2008 and managed major corporate real estate operations with over 100 employees and several hundred million dollar budgets. Today, he is an executive with a major national vocational education group, which builds well-paying trade skills as an alternative to a liberal arts education. Selen previously served as Chatham Township Mayor, and later filled a vacancy on the Morris County Board of Commissioners in February 2020. His peers selected him in December 2021 to serve as Director of the Board.

Related

Comments

Comments