Clarke Makes State Senate Run in the 25th District

MORRIS COUNTY — Democrat Christine Clarke, a resident of Jefferson Township, has announced her candidacy for the New Jersey State Senate in District 25, which includes 19 towns in Morris and Passaic counties.

She is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Anthony Bucco. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2021. The state senate seats are for two-year terms.

Towns included in the district are Boonton Township, Butler, Dover, Harding, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Madison, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Mine Hill, Morristown, Morris Township, Mount Arlington, Randolph, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township, Victory Gardens, West Milford and Wharton.

According to a press release issued by her campaign, Clarke is an environmental activist, grassroots organizer, and mother-of-four running to build the clean energy economy, improve healthcare, protect clean air and water, and lead with empathy and common-sense fiscal responsibility. As a working-class mom, her work has focused on making New Jersey safer and more equitable for working families.

“The times we live in call for servant leaders who put the district’s needs before personal ambition,” said Clarke. “We need people in Trenton who do the correct thing because it is correct and who will consistently stand up publicly and behind the scenes as necessary to get good work done. Leaders who are more committed to doing the work of the people than being photographed. Leaders whose positions don’t cause harm to their constituents.”

Clarke said she has been working with broad coalitions to fight climate impacts, defend women’s rights, and make politics more accessible for working families for years. She brought together Democrat and Republican leaders in her town to create an annual bipartisan Pride event. She is a Climate Reality Leader, a steering committee member of the Jersey Renews coalition, and a member of the NJ NAACP Environment and Climate Justice team via Morristown Local 2092. She was on the 2018 steering committees for the NJ March for Science and the NJ People’s Climate Movement. She is the former Environmental Director at Action Together New Jersey and was an early organizer with NJ 11th For Change.

She is serving a second term as the elected municipal chair of the Jefferson Township Democratic Committee. She has lived in Jefferson for 18 years with her husband and four children.

New Jersey State Democratic Chair Leroy Jones, Morris County Democratic Chair Amalia Duarte, and Passaic County Democratic Committee Chair John Currie have endorsed Clarke.

“Christine Clarke is a strong advocate and grassroots organizer who, if elected to the Senate, will put our working families front and center and work towards a brighter and better future for all of New Jersey. I’m proud to support her candidacy in LD25,” said LeRoy Jones, Chair of the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

“Christine is running for State Senate because she is deeply committed to improving the lives of residents in LD25. She is a fighter and a hard worker who won’t just show up for photo ops but will also show up to serve constituents. LD25 deserves leadership with a vision for the future, and that’s what Christine brings to this campaign,” said Amalia Duarte, Chair of the Morris County Democratic Committee.

“Christine Clarke is a hard worker and will be a great public servant,” said John Currie, Chair of the Passaic County Democratic Committee. “I am proud to endorse her candidacy.”

“In my years in politics, I have never met someone who cares so deeply about improving the lives of all in our community,” said Benjamin Weisman, campaign manager. “She is a team player willing to work with anyone who brings smart ideas or solutions to the table. That’s the type of person we need in Trenton, and I hope you’ll join me on Team Christine.”

To be a candidate to run for the New Jersey State Senate, a candidate must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be 30 years of age or older.

Reside in the state for a minimum of four years before the general election.

Reside in the legislative district for two years before the general election.

State legislative salaries in 2022 are $49,000 per year.

