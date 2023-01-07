Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Board Members Oath of Office

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Board Members Alison Cogan, Michelle Shappell, and Jack Raia received the Oath of Office on Thursday, January 5.

Tim Berrios was elected President, and Susy Golderer was elected Vice-President at the meeting. Click here to download the Board Notes for the Thursday, January 5 meeting.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road.

2022 Election Results:

Andy Choffo 5,340 Jack S. Raia 5,647 Yvonne Ferise 3,597 Alison C. Cogan 5,495 Kendra Von Achen 4,311 Michelle Shappell 6,248 Falgun Bakhtarwala 3,832 Write In 113

The Board of Education comprises nine registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township elect. Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.

