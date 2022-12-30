Positive Development Hosting Recruiting Event at Therapy Center

PARSIPPANY — Positive Development is hosting an in-person recruiting event for professionals on Thursday, January 12, from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 p.m. at its center on 299 Cherry Hill Road, Suite 108. They’re looking for individuals with a bachelor’s degree, a high level of commitment, and at least one year of experience working one-on-one with children

Positive Development provides comprehensive developmental therapy that treats children and teens on the autism spectrum. Their transdisciplinary, integrative approach includes occupational, speech, and mental health therapies and ongoing parent coaching and support, empowering parents as essential members of their child’s care team. A better choice for many families, their evidence-based model meets the child where they are to build more meaningful connections and relationships.

“When you join our team, clinicians and developmental autism specialists receive paid training/certification in this developmental intervention. Supported by research, this training gave me valuable insight into human development through cultivating relationships and creating playful, joyful experiences,” says Positive Development Case Manager Rachael Singer.

Clinical Director, Natalie Kitts, adds, “This is my dream come true, being the Clinical Director in NJ with an amazing team of therapists. Together, we plan to make developmental therapy accessible to as many families as possible.”

There will be interviews on-site, and registration is required for the event. Please register here. For any other questions about this event and to keep informed on news and updates, schedule an assessment, or join the team, please reach out to Positive Development.