Morris County School of Technology Educational Services Professional of the Year

MORRIS COUNTY — School Counselor Jennifer Katz has announced the Morris County School of Technology (MCST) Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Ms. Katz has been a School Counselor at the Morris County School of Technology for 13 years and has been instrumental in establishing and implementing the school’s guidance program. In her role as a counselor, Ms. Katz advocates for her students and provides a safe and warm environment for all. She displays an innate ability to empathize, care for, and support others. She listens and counsels without judgment and fosters a sense of independence, motivation, and growth.

“Ms. Katz is our 2022-2023 Educational Services Professional of the Year because she always starts with the heart,” said Lynne Jackson, Principal at Morris County School of Technology.

Counseling in today’s climate is difficult and requires wearing many hats; this is one of Ms. Katz’s greatest strengths. In her position as a college advisor, working on college prep and the application process, she has aided hundreds of students in achieving their post-secondary goals.

Ms. Katz is also willing to help her students, parents, and colleagues. Her collaboration with families, coworkers, and stakeholders is unmatched. “Ms. Katz epitomizes excellence in school counseling in every aspect of her job,” said Athena Borzeka, Director of Student Services & Special Education. She takes on all her roles with willingness and ease. She works extremely hard to ensure her students’ academic, emotional, and social well-being and success. Ms. Katz credits her co-counselors and supervisor for their constant support and contributions in making the MCST guidance department successful.

The Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) offers career and technical education programs for Morris County high school students. The Morris County School of Technology, located in Denville, offers a wide range of these programs, from auto service and construction trades to healthcare sciences and design. The high school currently has ten full-time academies and ten share-time programs on its Denville campus. In addition, through collaboration with local school districts and the County College of Morris, MCVSD offers six full-time academies and five share-time programs established at off-site satellite locations. Learn more by clicking here.

