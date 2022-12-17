First Night Morris County 2023 Offers Over 70 Performances

MORRIS COUNTY — As has usually been the case in recent years, First Night Morris County in Morristown will offer New Jersey’s most ambitious program of family-friendly arts events on New Year’s Eve this year, with music, comedy, film, visual arts, and children’s entertainment at various venues, some of which also will be streamed or offered on-demand, online.

The 31st annual First Night Morris County will feature more than 70 performances at more than 20 downtown venues, free parking, shuttles, and two firework displays from 4:00 p.m. to midnight Saturday, December 31, with tickets starting at $25.00.

The event brings art, film, music, comedy, and family-friendly fun to Morris County in the form of a safe, alcohol-free, and substance-free community celebration.

Fireworks over the Green are coming back this year; depending on the weather, they will occur at 9:15 p.m. and midnight.

Early bird admission runs through Wednesday, December 21, at $25.00, or $22.50 each, when purchasing four or more.

Regular admission pricing begins Thursday, December 22, and runs through the event at $30.00 per admission or $23.75 each when purchasing four or more.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here, visit the Mayo Box Office at 100 South Street or call (973) 539-8008 during regular business hours.

With the artistic guidance Morris Arts Director of Galleries and Morris Township resident Lynn Siebert provides, the program offers numerous performance genres, including theater, music from around the world, visual arts, world cultures, and children’s programs. Mark Boutros and Don Jay Smith’s work to curate the First Night Film Festival, held in collaboration with the Thomas Edison Film Festival, First Contact Film Festival, and MCEDA Film Committee, brings over 50 films for all ages and interests.

For $25.00, First Night attendees have access to all in-person performances, the family and children’s activities at Morristown High School, the Film Festival, two firework displays, and a midnight countdown to welcome in the new year, plus a live stream and on-demand access to more than films in this year’s Film Festival, a print program, and a mobile app. First Night attendees also receive complimentary parking and free shuttles.

With the waning of COVID-19, a full schedule of family and children’s programming returns this year, providing opportunities for hands-on participation for younger art aficionados and their families. Centered at Morristown High School, the family and children’s programming begins at 4:45 p.m. and includes various interactive performances, storytelling, international dance, painting, and LEGOs.

The schedule of children and family activities includes “Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother” by Kit’s Interactive Theatre, Folktales from Around the World with storyteller Julie Pascual, Square Dancing with Mary Moody, Bollywood and Contemporary Indian Dance with Mani, Fun with LEGOs with Maniac4Bricks, Paint Night with the Artsy Palette led by artist Patty Darden, the Children’s Fun Festival with Juggles the Clown, NJ Tap Soloists Maurice Chestnut and Jeffry Foote, the Hilarious Hypnotist Show with Mr. Hypno, StoryFaces with Christopher Agostino and “Dinoman Dinosaurs!” and his life-size inflatable dinosaurs.

This jam-packed schedule of family-friendly events repeats throughout the evening to provide multiple opportunities for family fun at First Night.

First Night is welcoming back fireworks over the Green with two displays.

This year’s visual arts exhibits include the Atrium Gallery exhibit “Through Women’s Eyes” at the Morris County Administration Building. The exhibit opens at 4:00 p.m. featuring the work of five female artists: Medy Bozkurtian, Isabella Pizzano, Lisa Moran, Kay Reese, and Marilyn Greenberg. Siebert curates the gallery.

Two exhibits at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) begin at 7:00 p.m.: The Morris County Art Association member exhibit at the Upstairs Art Gallery and Nina Nemeth’s “People and Places” at the Starlight Gallery.

Live opera performances will be provided by the Vocal Trio of Harmonious Beginnings at the Church of the Redeemer starting at 7:15 p.m. The performance delves into an array of Sacred, Broadway, Opera, and Americana with solo performances, duets, and classic presentations of three-part vocal harmony. The trio features the powerful vocal talents of performers Ted Chletsos, Lauren D’Imperio, and Stephen Lasher, accompanied by pianist Kristin Dabaghian.

Live Choral And Classical Music Performances

