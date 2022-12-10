Girl Scout Troop 98537 Hung Ornaments on Town Hall Christmas Tree

PARSIPPANY —Parsippany’s first-grade Daisy Troop 98537 hung ornaments on the Town Hall Christmas Tree as part of the “Making the World a Better Place” service project.

The focus of Girl Scout activities is to discover themselves and their values, connect with others in local, state, national, and global communities and take action to make the world a better place.

Mayor James Barberio stated, “Seeing that our children want to try and make our community a better place brings me great joy. The Girl Scouts are a fantastic organization that develops leadership skills while also instilling values and engagement into the community. Thank you, Daisy Troop 98537 for hanging ornaments on our tree, keep up the great work!”

Related

Comments

Comments