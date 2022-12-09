Friends of Lake Hiawatha celebrate “Winterfest”

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, December 9, The Friends of Lake Hiawatha sponsored their annual Winterfest at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road.

Attendance and enthusiasm were high as the children waited for Santa Claus, who came in on a fire truck. Hot chocolate and cookies were served as the children (and parents) waited in line to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Two bicycles were raffled off and won by two very excited children.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, and Councilman Justin Musella joined the festivities and his attendance throughout the evening was very much appreciated by all. A very special thanks to the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department and the Parsippany Traffic Department who help keep everyone safe.

The Friends of Lake Hiawatha is a non-profit organization that began in 2011. The original intent of the organization was to decorate every lamppost in town with snowflakes and wreaths and have barrels for spring and fall flowers. With the generous donations of the majority of the store owners along Beverwyck Road, they were able to accomplish their goals.