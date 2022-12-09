Friends of Lake Hiawatha celebrate “Winterfest”

Frank L. Cahill
Five year old Evelyn Cabrera and her sister three year old Helen sitting on Santa's Lap at Lake Hiawatha Winterfest






PARSIPPANY — On Friday, December 9, The Friends of Lake Hiawatha sponsored their annual Winterfest at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road.

Santa arrived at the Winterfest on a firetruck from Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department

Attendance and enthusiasm were high as the children waited for Santa Claus, who came in on a fire truck. Hot chocolate and cookies were served as the children (and parents) waited in line to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Two bicycles were raffled off and won by two very excited children.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, and Councilman Justin Musella joined the festivities and his attendance throughout the evening was very much appreciated by all. A very special thanks to the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department and the Parsippany Traffic Department who help keep everyone safe.

Councilman Justin Musella sitting on Santa’s lap (Editors Note: Justin lost a bet and he had to sit on Santa’s lap for a picture)
Mayor James Barberio, Santa, and Councilman Frank Neglia

The Friends of Lake Hiawatha is a non-profit organization that began in 2011. The original intent of the organization was to decorate every lamppost in town with snowflakes and wreaths and have barrels for spring and fall flowers. With the generous donations of the majority of the store owners along Beverwyck Road, they were able to accomplish their goals.

The large crowd of children and their parents waiting to talk to Santa
Santa and all his elves
Karen Pascarella, Justin Musella and John Pascarella
Antoinette Simmons, Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, and John Pascarella


