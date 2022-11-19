Morris County Salutes Veterans; Seven ‘Distinguished Service Medals’ Presented

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals and Certificates of Honor to seven veterans on Wednesday, November 9, during their annual Veterans Day Observance ceremony, where state and federal authorities also issued honors to the former service members.

Senator Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, both R-Morris, presented “Citations of Commendations and Praise” to each of the medal winners, who were accompanied by family and friends. Willy Tolba, the Veterans and Military Affairs Liaison for U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, joined the ceremony with other members of the Congresswoman’s office to present honors to the veterans.

“Morris County has always celebrated and cherished the sacrifices of our veterans – the men and women who left the safety and comfort of their homes to serve in our military for the benefit of all Americans. These medals we present tonight are unique to Morris County, and they were established by past members of this board more than 20 years ago so that Morris County could continue to honor and recognize our friends, neighbors, and relatives who dedicated their lives to serve this nation. This Board of Commissioners is honored to carry on that tradition tonight and say thank you to each of you,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.

The event was held at the start of a regular public meeting of the Commissioners on the fifth of the Morris County Administration and Records Building in Morristown.

Director Selen noted November 10 marked the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps and said November 13 marks the 40th Anniversary of the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Morris County joined the County College of Morris this past summer in helping VFW Post 7333 in Randolph host the Moving Wall. It is a half-sized version of the memorial in Washington that tours the nation, allowing people who cannot get to the nation’s capital to pay tribute to those lost in that war.

The Honored veterans included:

• Richard David Allen, Jr., 39, Washington Township.

He served with the Marine Corps as an intelligence specialist during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2001 to September 2006.

• Arthur Lloyd Charlton, 95 of Boonton

