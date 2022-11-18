Justin Musella Named “Local Elected Official of the Year”

PARSIPPANY — Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) held an awards dinner to celebrate the “2022 Excellence in Construction” at the Westin Hotel in Princeton.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella was honored with the “Local Elected Official of the Year,” on Thursday, November 17.

The ABC also honored Senator Schepisi and Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter for their legislative efforts as legislators of the year.

Musella is a new Councilman in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The focus of his campaign was to keep Parsippany the safe, prosperous, and community-oriented township his constituents know and love. Musella has been active in politics since an early age, having worked as a volunteer on Governor Christie’s campaign in 2009, then eventually becoming Chair of the Morris County Young Republicans in 2020.

Even before taking the oath of office, Musella was ranked 11th on Insider NJ’s 2021 list of “most influential millennials” in New Jersey politics. Musella was honored by the NJ Globe for being selected as having one of the best-run campaigns of 2021. Recently, he was ranked by Insider NJ as the 13th most influential millennial in politics of 2022.

Unafraid to take a controversial position, Musella separated himself from his GOP colleagues in Parsippany by voting against the tax increase in August and the project labor agreement in October. Musella strongly believes in helping a new generation of Republican leaders find their voice in the state of New Jersey and is eager to be a leader in this effort.

