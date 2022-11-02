Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – November 1, 2022

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting was held on Tuesday, November 1.

Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. Council meetings are held at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to make a request for an auxiliary aid.

Click here to download the 2022 agenda schedule.

Mayor and Council

Mayor James R Barberio

Council President Michael J. dePierro

Council Vice-President Loretta Gragnani

Councilman Paul Carifi Jr.

Councilman Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

