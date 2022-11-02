Littleton Elementary School Expansion Project Presentation

PARSIPPANY — Littleton Elementary Scool Expansion Project Presentation.
Littleton Elementary School serves 422 students in grades Prekindergarten-5.
Littleton Elementary School placed in the top 10% of all schools in New Jersey for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 10%, and reading proficiency is top 20%) for the 2018-19 school year.
The percentage of students achieving proficiency in math is 75-79% (which is higher than the New Jersey state average of 44%) for the 2018-19 school year. The percentage of students achieving proficiency in reading/language arts is 75-79% (which is higher than the New Jersey state average of 57%) for the 2018-19 school year.
The student: teacher ratio of 15:1 is higher than the New Jersey state level of 11:1.
Minority enrollment is 60% of the student body (majority Asian), which is higher than the New Jersey state average of 59% (majority Hispanic and Black).
Littleton Elementary School is located at 250 Brooklawn Drive.