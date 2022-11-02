Barbara Krajkowski Received Proclamation From Mayor Barberio

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio presented Barbara Krajkowski with a Proclamation at the Township Council meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

Barbara Krajkowski was one of the three original founding members of the Women’s Theater Company, a non-profit organization operating under a “Special Appearance Contract” with the Actors Equity Association, in 1993.

Under Barbara’s tutelage as Executive Director and Producing Artistic Director, the company evolved from a theater group that performed only original works by women to include a broader mission to produce original and established works by women, productions of interest to women, and productions by local playwrights.

Barbara earned a BA from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MA from William Paterson University where she served for many years as an adjunct professor.

Barbara’s honors include “2008 Outstanding Arts Advocate” from the Arts Council of the Morris Area, the “2009 Woman of the Year in Arts and Entertainment” award from Garden State Woman Magazine, and “2010 Female Legend of Morris County” from the Morris County Chamber of Commerce; and Barbara used her 30+ years of skill and experience in theater to guide this unique group to its accolades through many venues through the years, such as The Playwright Theater in Madison, The Bickford Theater in Morristown and, since 2005, it’s current home at The Parsippany Playhouse in the Senior Center.

