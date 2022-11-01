Halloween at the Hills was “Scary and Fun”

PARSIPPANY — Halloween reared its creepy head Friday night at the annual Halloween at the Hills event. This safe and controlled holiday effort is intended to be a safe trick-or-treat event for local elementary school kids.

The Student Council, Interact Club, Kiwanis Key Club, Project Graduation, Asian American Club, Peer Buddies, Indian Cultural Club, Erase, DECA, FBLA, Drama Club, French Club, Asian American Club, Anime were among some of the clubs participating in “Halloween at the Hills”.

The children dressed in costumes had fun playing games to win candy. By the end of the evening, all the children’s bags were full to the top with a variety of candies.

The Interact Club conducted a food drive to be donated to Interfaith Food Pantry.

