Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This single-family residential home is located at 5 Marston Drive, Parsippany. This property has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.63 acres and was built in 1900 and sold for $777.000. There is 2,098 square feet of living space.
The property was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum, and sold in 48 days.
Other recent Parsippany home sales:
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 197,000.00
|684
|Parsippany Blvd*
|$ 455,000.00
|510
|Vail Rd*
|$ 615,000.00
|28
|Glenwood Ave*
|$ 275,000.00
|2C
|Yacenda Dr*
|$ 410,000.00
|191-13
|Beverwyck Road*
|$ 177,000.00
|189
|Allentown Rd*
|$ 345,000.00
|2467
|Route10*
|$ 179,000.00
|71
|Patriots Rd*
|$ 495,000.00
|54
|Averell Dr*
|$ 524,500.00
|2467
|Route10*
|$ 199,000.00
|56
|Intervale Rd*
|$ 1,149,999.00
|2467
|Route10*
|$ 185,000.00
|8
|Norman Ave*
|$ 395,000.00
|14
|Sweetwood Ct*
|$ 450,000.00
|215
|Jacksonville Dr*
|$ 280,000.00
|304
|Halsey Rd*
|$ 550,000.00
|27
|Winding Way*
|$ 790,000.00
|10
|Delbrook Rd*
|$ 765,000.00
|62
|Edgefield Dr*
|$ 537,500.00
|23
|Alan Dr*
|$ 825,000.00
|40
|Alexander Ave*
|$ 775,000.00
|25
|Glenwood Ave*
|$ 475,000.00
|108A
|Minnehaha Blvd*
|$ 475,000.00
|13
|Windsor Rd*
|$ 699,900.00
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 210,000.00
|58
|Mayetta Rd*
|$ 425,000.00
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 175,000.00
|56
|Califon Rd*
|$ 440,000.00
|12
|Pennsylvania Ln*
|$ 938,000.00
|105
|S Powder Mill Rd*
|$ 730,000.00
|104
|South Powder Mill Rd
|$ 800,000.00
|14
|Ute Ave*
|$ 365,000.00
|91
|Allentown Rd*
|$ 511,000.00
|300
|Mohawk Ave*
|$ 550,000.00
|23
|Farrand Dr*
|$ 742,000.00
|129
|Minnehaha Blvd*
|$ 520,000.00
|4
|Candlewood Ct*
|$ 785,000.00
|41
|Intervale Rd*
|$ 430,000.00
|15
|Norman Ave*
|$ 720,000.00
|19
|Homer St*
|$ 651,000.00
|2467
|Route10 Bldg. 8-4B
|$ 170,000.00
|12
|Wolf Pl*
|$ 595,000.00
|5
|Exeter St*
|$ 662,500.00
|28
|Kelley Ln*
|$ 540,000.00
|39
|Whitewood Dr*
|$ 670,000.00
|5
|Tracy Ln*
|$ 665,000.00
|300
|E Halsey Rd*
|$ 985,000.00
|511
|Lake Shore Dr*
|$ 530,000.00
|10
|Cambridge Rd*
|$ 725,000.00
|4
|Walnut St*
|$ 439,000.00
|2467
|Route 10, Bldg 20 Unit 4A
|$ 250,000.00
|5
|Colony Ct*
|$ 480,000.00
|298
|Summerhill Dr*
|$ 520,000.00
|2467
|Route 10, Bldg. 19, 3A
|$ 225,000.00
|530
|Allentown Road
|$ 500,000.00
|39
|Chesapeake Ave*
|$ 305,000.00
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 199,000.00
|1117
|Knoll Rd*
|$ 525,000.00
|14
|Lake Shore Dr*
|$ 460,000.00
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 238,000.00
|178
|Bridgeton Dr*
|$ 782,000.00
|58
|Whitewood Dr*
|$ 610,000.00
|95
|Longport Rd*
|$ 485,000.00
|33
|Deauville Dr*
|$ 818,000.00
|21
|Stephen Ter*
|$ 660,000.00
|66
|Longport Rd*
|$ 425,000.00
|5
|Marston Dr*
|$ 777,000.00
|18
|Heritage Ct*
|$ 535,000.00
|1
|Lincoln Gdns*
|$ 180,000.00
|60
|Meadow Bluff Rd*
|$ 900,000.00
|1070
|S Beverwyck Rd*
|$ 765,000.00
|2350
|State Route 10
|$ 210,000.00
|119
|Edwards Rd*
|$ 582,000.00
|2467
|Route 10*
|$ 212,000.00
|22
|Lakeside Dr*
|$ 600,000.00
|45
|Minnehaha Blvd*
|$ 370,000.00
|64
|Ball Ave*
|$ 522,000.00
|22
|Woodhaven Rd*
|$ 715,000.00
|21
|Valley Forge Ln*
|$ 459,000.00
|40
|Dartford Rd*
|$ 765,000.00
|119
|Summerhill Dr*
|$ 480,000.00
|2350
|Route 10
|$ 175,000.00
|2467
|Route 10, Bldg. 24-5A
|$ 266,000.00
|19
|Hoffman Ave*
|$ 350,000.00
|35
|Hector Rd*
|$ 745,000.00
|2467
|Route 10, Bldg. 40-5A
|$ 180,200.00
|6
|Brentwood Dr*
|$ 645,000.00
|1
|Pondview Rd*
|$ 650,000.00
|36
|Lord Stirling Dr*
|$ 679,000.00
|8
|Ferndale Dr*
|$ 775,000.00
|71
|Brooklawn Dr*
|$ 575,000.00
|47
|Patriots Rd*
|$ 506,000.00