Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

This single-family home is located at 5 Marston Drive, Parsippany






PARSIPPANY — This single-family residential home is located at 5 Marston Drive, Parsippany. This property has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.63 acres and was built in 1900 and sold for $777.000. There is 2,098 square feet of living space.

The property was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum, and sold in 48 days.

Other recent Parsippany home sales:

2467 Route 10*  $    197,000.00
684 Parsippany Blvd*  $    455,000.00
510 Vail Rd*  $    615,000.00
28 Glenwood Ave*  $    275,000.00
2C Yacenda Dr*  $    410,000.00
191-13 Beverwyck Road*  $    177,000.00
189 Allentown Rd*  $    345,000.00
2467 Route10*  $    179,000.00
71 Patriots Rd*  $    495,000.00
54 Averell Dr*  $    524,500.00
2467 Route10*  $    199,000.00
56 Intervale Rd*  $ 1,149,999.00
2467 Route10*  $    185,000.00
8 Norman Ave*  $    395,000.00
14 Sweetwood Ct*  $    450,000.00
215 Jacksonville Dr*  $    280,000.00
304 Halsey Rd*  $    550,000.00
27 Winding Way*  $    790,000.00
10 Delbrook Rd*  $    765,000.00
62 Edgefield Dr*  $    537,500.00
23 Alan Dr*  $    825,000.00
40 Alexander Ave*  $    775,000.00
25 Glenwood Ave*  $    475,000.00
108A Minnehaha Blvd*  $    475,000.00
13 Windsor Rd*  $    699,900.00
2467 Route 10*  $    210,000.00
58 Mayetta Rd*  $    425,000.00
2467 Route 10*  $    175,000.00
56 Califon Rd*  $    440,000.00
12 Pennsylvania Ln*  $    938,000.00
105 S Powder Mill Rd*  $    730,000.00
104 South Powder Mill Rd  $    800,000.00
14 Ute Ave*  $    365,000.00
91 Allentown Rd*  $    511,000.00
300 Mohawk Ave*  $    550,000.00
23 Farrand Dr*  $    742,000.00
129 Minnehaha Blvd*  $    520,000.00
4 Candlewood Ct*  $    785,000.00
41 Intervale Rd*  $    430,000.00
15 Norman Ave*  $    720,000.00
19 Homer St*  $    651,000.00
2467 Route10 Bldg. 8-4B  $    170,000.00
12 Wolf Pl*  $    595,000.00
5 Exeter St*  $    662,500.00
28 Kelley Ln*  $    540,000.00
39 Whitewood Dr*  $    670,000.00
5 Tracy Ln*  $    665,000.00
300 E Halsey Rd*  $    985,000.00
511 Lake Shore Dr*  $    530,000.00
10 Cambridge Rd*  $    725,000.00
4 Walnut St*  $    439,000.00
2467 Route 10, Bldg 20 Unit 4A  $    250,000.00
5 Colony Ct*  $    480,000.00
298 Summerhill Dr*  $    520,000.00
2467 Route 10, Bldg. 19, 3A  $    225,000.00
530 Allentown Road  $    500,000.00
39 Chesapeake Ave*  $    305,000.00
2467 Route 10*  $    199,000.00
1117 Knoll Rd*  $    525,000.00
14 Lake Shore Dr*  $    460,000.00
2467 Route 10*  $    238,000.00
178 Bridgeton Dr*  $    782,000.00
58 Whitewood Dr*  $    610,000.00
95 Longport Rd*  $    485,000.00
33 Deauville Dr*  $    818,000.00
21 Stephen Ter*  $    660,000.00
66 Longport Rd*  $    425,000.00
5 Marston Dr*  $    777,000.00
18 Heritage Ct*  $    535,000.00
1 Lincoln Gdns*  $    180,000.00
60 Meadow Bluff Rd*  $    900,000.00
1070 S Beverwyck Rd*  $    765,000.00
2350 State Route 10  $    210,000.00
119 Edwards Rd*  $    582,000.00
2467 Route 10*  $    212,000.00
22 Lakeside Dr*  $    600,000.00
45 Minnehaha Blvd*  $    370,000.00
64 Ball Ave*  $    522,000.00
22 Woodhaven Rd*  $    715,000.00
21 Valley Forge Ln*  $    459,000.00
40 Dartford Rd*  $    765,000.00
119 Summerhill Dr*  $    480,000.00
2350 Route 10  $    175,000.00
2467 Route 10,  Bldg. 24-5A  $    266,000.00
19 Hoffman Ave*  $    350,000.00
35 Hector Rd*  $    745,000.00
2467 Route 10, Bldg. 40-5A  $    180,200.00
6 Brentwood Dr*  $    645,000.00
1 Pondview Rd*  $    650,000.00
36 Lord Stirling Dr*  $    679,000.00
8 Ferndale Dr*  $    775,000.00
71 Brooklawn Dr*  $    575,000.00
47 Patriots Rd*  $    506,000.00

