Recent Home Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — This single-family residential home is located at 5 Marston Drive, Parsippany. This property has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This property has a lot size of 0.63 acres and was built in 1900 and sold for $777.000. There is 2,098 square feet of living space.

The property was listed by Andrea Martone, Realty Executives Platinum, and sold in 48 days.

Other recent Parsippany home sales:

2467 Route 10* $ 197,000.00 684 Parsippany Blvd* $ 455,000.00 510 Vail Rd* $ 615,000.00 28 Glenwood Ave* $ 275,000.00 2C Yacenda Dr* $ 410,000.00 191-13 Beverwyck Road* $ 177,000.00 189 Allentown Rd* $ 345,000.00 2467 Route10* $ 179,000.00 71 Patriots Rd* $ 495,000.00 54 Averell Dr* $ 524,500.00 2467 Route10* $ 199,000.00 56 Intervale Rd* $ 1,149,999.00 2467 Route10* $ 185,000.00 8 Norman Ave* $ 395,000.00 14 Sweetwood Ct* $ 450,000.00 215 Jacksonville Dr* $ 280,000.00 304 Halsey Rd* $ 550,000.00 27 Winding Way* $ 790,000.00 10 Delbrook Rd* $ 765,000.00 62 Edgefield Dr* $ 537,500.00 23 Alan Dr* $ 825,000.00 40 Alexander Ave* $ 775,000.00 25 Glenwood Ave* $ 475,000.00 108A Minnehaha Blvd* $ 475,000.00 13 Windsor Rd* $ 699,900.00 2467 Route 10* $ 210,000.00 58 Mayetta Rd* $ 425,000.00 2467 Route 10* $ 175,000.00 56 Califon Rd* $ 440,000.00 12 Pennsylvania Ln* $ 938,000.00 105 S Powder Mill Rd* $ 730,000.00 104 South Powder Mill Rd $ 800,000.00 14 Ute Ave* $ 365,000.00 91 Allentown Rd* $ 511,000.00 300 Mohawk Ave* $ 550,000.00 23 Farrand Dr* $ 742,000.00 129 Minnehaha Blvd* $ 520,000.00 4 Candlewood Ct* $ 785,000.00 41 Intervale Rd* $ 430,000.00 15 Norman Ave* $ 720,000.00 19 Homer St* $ 651,000.00 2467 Route10 Bldg. 8-4B $ 170,000.00 12 Wolf Pl* $ 595,000.00 5 Exeter St* $ 662,500.00 28 Kelley Ln* $ 540,000.00 39 Whitewood Dr* $ 670,000.00 5 Tracy Ln* $ 665,000.00 300 E Halsey Rd* $ 985,000.00 511 Lake Shore Dr* $ 530,000.00 10 Cambridge Rd* $ 725,000.00 4 Walnut St* $ 439,000.00 2467 Route 10, Bldg 20 Unit 4A $ 250,000.00 5 Colony Ct* $ 480,000.00 298 Summerhill Dr* $ 520,000.00 2467 Route 10, Bldg. 19, 3A $ 225,000.00 530 Allentown Road $ 500,000.00 39 Chesapeake Ave* $ 305,000.00 2467 Route 10* $ 199,000.00 1117 Knoll Rd* $ 525,000.00 14 Lake Shore Dr* $ 460,000.00 2467 Route 10* $ 238,000.00 178 Bridgeton Dr* $ 782,000.00 58 Whitewood Dr* $ 610,000.00 95 Longport Rd* $ 485,000.00 33 Deauville Dr* $ 818,000.00 21 Stephen Ter* $ 660,000.00 66 Longport Rd* $ 425,000.00 5 Marston Dr* $ 777,000.00 18 Heritage Ct* $ 535,000.00 1 Lincoln Gdns* $ 180,000.00 60 Meadow Bluff Rd* $ 900,000.00 1070 S Beverwyck Rd* $ 765,000.00 2350 State Route 10 $ 210,000.00 119 Edwards Rd* $ 582,000.00 2467 Route 10* $ 212,000.00 22 Lakeside Dr* $ 600,000.00 45 Minnehaha Blvd* $ 370,000.00 64 Ball Ave* $ 522,000.00 22 Woodhaven Rd* $ 715,000.00 21 Valley Forge Ln* $ 459,000.00 40 Dartford Rd* $ 765,000.00 119 Summerhill Dr* $ 480,000.00 2350 Route 10 $ 175,000.00 2467 Route 10, Bldg. 24-5A $ 266,000.00 19 Hoffman Ave* $ 350,000.00 35 Hector Rd* $ 745,000.00 2467 Route 10, Bldg. 40-5A $ 180,200.00 6 Brentwood Dr* $ 645,000.00 1 Pondview Rd* $ 650,000.00 36 Lord Stirling Dr* $ 679,000.00 8 Ferndale Dr* $ 775,000.00 71 Brooklawn Dr* $ 575,000.00 47 Patriots Rd* $ 506,000.00

Related

Comments

Comments