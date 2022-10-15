Sheriff’s Office Charges Three Suspects with Thefts at County Parks

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon announced that two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection with motor vehicle burglaries.

On Monday afternoon, October 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to multiple motor vehicle burglaries across the Morris County Parks. At least five vehicles were burglarized. The Patrol Division alerted surrounding agencies. The cars were parked in various County Parks in Mendham Township, Chester Township and Washington Township.

A few hours later, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Peapack and Gladstone Police Department, located in Somerset County, conducted a motor vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle. After an investigation, it was determined the occupants of the vehicle were suspects in the burglaries that occurred in the Morris County Parks.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Squad responded to the Peapack and Gladstone Police Department and conducted a follow up investigation. Through the investigation, it was determined the three occupants, Bennie M. Ogletree of Coral Springs, FL, Travis J. Ward of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Misty M. Stover of Philadelphia, PA were responsible for the motor vehicle burglaries that occurred within Morris County. The actors were arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Ogletree was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of Burglary in violation of NJSA 2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3rd

Two counts of Credit Card Theft in violation of NJSA 2C:21-6C(1), a crime of the 4th

Three counts of Conspiracy in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Conspiracy of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3rd

Ward was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of Burglary in violation of NJSA 2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3rd

Two counts of Credit Card Theft in violation of NJSA 2C:21-6C(1), a crime of the 4th

Three counts of Conspiracy in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Conspiracy of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3rd

Stover was arrested and charged with:

One count of Possession, Use or Being Under the Influence, or Failure to Make Lawful Disposition in violation of NJSA 2C:35-10A(1), a crime of the 3rd

One count of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution in violation of NJSA 2C:29-3b(4), a crime of the 4th

One count of Use or Possession with Intent to Use in violation of 2C:36-2A, a Disorderly Persons offense.

Three counts of Burglary in violation of NJSA 2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3

Two counts of Credit Card Theft in violation of NJSA 2C:21-6C(1), a crime of the 4th

Three counts of Conspiracy in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:18-2A(1), a crime of the 3rd

Three counts of Conspiracy of Theft by Unlawful Taking in violation of NJSA 2C:5-2A(1)/2C:20-3A, a crime of the 3rd

Sheriff Gannon commended the Patrol Division and Detective Squad for a quick investigation. Gannon said, “The Morris County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold the safety and the security in the Morris County Parks. This is a great example of fast police work. People should be able to enjoy the County Parks on a beautiful day without any worries.”

The three actors were charged on complaint warrants and lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Section also assisted in the investigation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

