Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star for Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.

This past September the Knoll West Bar & Grill celebrated their long-awaited grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Attending the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony was Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, Councilman Frank Neglia, Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, members Tom Williams, Drew Blind, Raj Dichpally as well as Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso.

The Bar & Grill will now be open to the public, for the first time, as a full-time sports themed, casual, comfortable upscale restaurant, offering a fine wine, cocktails, and gourmet food experience. I thought this would be a great for a visit to this new, highly anticipated, sports bar and reportedly “upscale continental” dining experience.

Once you ascend the steps to the Knoll West Country Club, which its majestically perched on the top of a hill, on entry one must be impressed with the grandeur of the foyer and sitting room. The attractive, stylish, elegance you initially encounter, with a giant bouquet of flowers, beautiful paintings, decorative fireplace, and perfectly accentuated seating and classy decor immediately creates an atmosphere that tells you that this venue is something special.

A quick left turn leads one into the newly renovated Bar & Grill where you enter a brightly lit, airy, spacious room, with high ceilings, multiple circular wood topped designed tables, thoughtfully spaced throughout the room, accompanied by beautifully matched upholstered white & brown seating, gray patterned carpeting which offset the soothing pale blue walls. Floor to ceiling windows, provide not only great lighting, but captures a picturesque panoramic view of the Knoll West course.

In fact, window seating overlooks both the 1st and 10th holes of the West course, as well as an enticing view of the perfectly manicured fairways. Along the back wall sits the lengthy marble designed bar, with ample seating to accommodate approximately fifteen or so people, and along with the usual selection of liquors, specialty cocktails, assorted wines, and nine beers on tap, including local craft beers from three different breweries, IPA’s, Strongbow Cider, Sierra Nevada Hazy, and of course your usual favorites. Four of the grill’s large screen T.V.’s provides those sitting along the bar with a clear and unencumbered view of the screens. In addition to those T.V.’s at the bar, there are an additional six T.V.’s spaced throughout the dining area, both on the back wall and decorative beams, so those visiting the restaurant can easily watch and enjoy their favorite sports team from any location. I guess I should mention that the Bar & Grill does offer the full “NFL Package.” Despite the obvious activity, the acoustics throughout are excellent and comfortable, allowing diners to easily converse without difficulty.

I returned a couple of days after my initial visit to check out the vibe during the Giants/Packers game. The dining room, which seats approximately one hundred, was packed. The room was filled with a contagious energy, perfect for a sports bar, with many in the room sporting their blue Giants attire. It should be noted that the atmosphere was clearly family friendly as well, with a mixed and happy crowd, including some young ones, totally enjoying the experience. It appears to me that this new venue will be a wonderful new addition to the Township, and appears destined to become one of Parsippany’s shining stars.

A guest and I stopped in for lunch on a Friday afternoon, we sat by a window table overlooking the starter’s shack and enjoyed the golfers teeing off on the first hole as I enjoyed my cold draft Yuengling, and we discussed the menu items. For a starter I chose the Bavarian Knot; a Jumbo Pretzel (and I mean humongous), which came presented on a metal stand, and accompanied by Jalapeño Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard dipping sauces. I love hot pretzels, and this one was something I will certainly order over and over. The pretzel was just warm enough, had the right crispiness to the outside, and was nice and chewy inside. Delicious! This could have been my meal by itself. The dipping sauces were the perfect accompaniment, especially the Jalapeño Beer Cheese.

Then came my 10-ounce California Burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, mayo and cheese, and served on a Brioche Bun. I know it is only a burger, but it was tasty and very well done. Cooked to perfection and packed with toppings and a side of crispy French Fries. After the pretzel and burger (which even I could not finish) I surrendered. My friend chose the Classic Club; on Country White Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, which was also served with a choice of French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries. It too was a generously sized portion and easily satiated his appetite.

After finishing our dinner, I had the pleasure of having Kypros Andreou, General Manager, and Demetri Rotsides, Food and Beverage Director for the Knoll Country Club and Catering join us at our table to discuss the upcoming plans for the Bar & Grill (www.KnollCatering.com)

A little history, Mr. Andreou had been the long time General Manager of Knoll C.C. Catering prior to its two years and eight month hiatus due to the pandemic, and has now, after being awarded a new contract returned to resume those duties with the municipal utility. Both gentlemen informed me that the restaurant has now acquired two highly renown Chef’s with impressive resumes, both with training at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), and one trained at the French Culinary Institute of New York, as well as extensive culinary experience in some highly acclaimed restaurants, including such places as Ninety Acres. They were proud to note that everything in the Bar & Grill will be made from scratch, using local produce, and with a menu that will indulge your appetite.

The Bar & Grill’s new full menu will include “Brunch,” which offers such choices as Avocado Toast, The Classic Benedict, a Breakfast Burrito, as well as other great selections. “Starters,” include such tantalizing items as Crispy Firecracker Shrimp, Birria Tacos, Prince Edward Island Mussels, Jumbo Wings. “Handhelds,” offers a Duck Confit Sandwich, Short Rib Sandwich, Hole-in-One Burger, a well as many other delectable choices. The “On the Greens” section offers a choice of appetizing salads, and of course there is a lot more that is too extensive to cover in this review. You will have to check that out for yourself.

Other upcoming plans include opening the outdoor patio area, which overlooks the 18th hole. “Food and Drink Specials” will be offered throughout the season. “Game Day Specials” (buffets and reduced priced drinks), “Rotating Seasonal Menus” will be forthcoming, and after speaking with both Mr. Andreou and Mr. Rotsides I am confident the future holds many great things to come from the Knoll West Bar & Grill.

If you are a sports fan, or just looking for a new, and fun, dining adventure make sure to stop by the Knoll West Bar & Grill. I know I will be stopping in now and again to catch a game, and to try some more of those mouthwatering dishes.

The Knoll West Bar and Grill is open 7 days a week to both members and the public for brunch, lunch and dinner! Current hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with hours expected to expand during the first week of November from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Knoll West Bar & Grill – Catering, 990 Greenbank Drive, Boonton, NJ 07005 (Located in Parsippany) (973) 263-7110 www.knollcatering.com

Related

Comments

Comments