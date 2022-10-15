Parsippany Has a New Chief Financial Officer

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township approved a resolution hiring Leonard Ho as Parsippany’s newest Chief Financial Officer.

Leonard Ho was hired as Assistant Chief Financial Officer under the former CFO, Juan Uribe.

Uribe retired on September 30, 2022.

Ho has a long professional history in government. He was Certified Municipal Finance Officer and Certified Tax Collector in both the Township of Tewksbury from 2019 until he took the position in Parsippany. He also served as Certified Municipal Finance Officer, Certified Tax Collector and Qualified Purchasing Agent in the Township of Long Hill from 2014 to 2018. He was also Assistant Treasurer in the Township of Harding from 2009 to 2014.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from the City University of New York – Queens College, graduating in 2002.

He served as an Enlisted Soldier in the United States Army from 1995 to 1998.

Leonard is a State of New Jersey Certified Tax Collector, State of New Jersey Certified Municipal Finance Officer with strong analytical, accounting and process implementation skills; He is very familiar with municipal finance, tax collection and other related statutory requirements.

Ho said “Thank you Mayor and Council members, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Parsippany.”

He currently resides in Bridgewater.

