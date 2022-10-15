Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Installs New Officers

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Division 9 Lt. Governor Frank Cahill places the official President pin on Nicolas Limanov during the Installation Dinner held at Village Restaurant on Thursday, October 13.

Limanov is the 31st President to serve Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany since it was Charted in 1991, by Kiwanis International.

Also joining Limanov at the swearing in was Gordon Meth, who will serve as Treasurer, Carol Tiesi, as President-Elect and Ilmi Bojkovic as Vice President.

Cahill said “I want to bring up something when I served my first term as President in Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. I was given the chore of applying for the 50/50 raffle license. When I filled out the application, I realized that I was the youngest one on the application. At that time, I did a survey of our members and found out we were top heavy in older members. I went out and recruited Nicolas Limanov. He was 18 or 19 at the time. He was a former Key Club member, so it was easy to bring him into our club. Nick became our youngest member. Then Nick recruited his mom. They were the two youngest members of the club. With the help of Nick and others we have recruited other younger members. Today, I am proud to be swearing in Nick as President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.”

Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization in over 96 nations. The major emphasis is SERVING THE CHILDREN OF THE WORLD.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany picks their own service projects that they feel need attention. They are all local people that volunteer their time and talents to make the community a better place to live. They, like you, are busy with making a living, church, family, and many other activities. However, they have found that Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany gives a chance to give back to the community in a meaningful way, but the members also enjoy the fellowship, networking, and fun aspects as well.

Kiwanis offers a great opportunity to:

Get involved in your community

Make a difference in the lives of children

Meet, work and socialize with other people in our community

Help those in need in our community.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is part of Division 9, of New Jersey Kiwanis District. Division 9 serves Greater Parsippany, Greater Rockaway, Montville, Morristown and Chatham/Madison.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany contact Nicholas Limanov at (917) 499-7200 or visit the website by clicking here.

