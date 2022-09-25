Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Law Enforcement Personnel Participate in Seton Hall University Career Fair

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre and Detective Larry Krajc of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in the Seton Hall University Career Fair.

The fair, which was held on September 15, 2022, attracted numerous students and others who interacted with many potential future employers representing various professional fields.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office continues to actively search for diverse, quality candidates to join the office.

Information on applying for positions with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office can be found by clicking here.

