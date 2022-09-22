Zoning Board Denies Application of “Senior Living Facility” on Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-TRoy Hills Zoning Board unanimously denied the application of a “Senior Living Facility” to be built on a parcel to be subdivided from the property currently occupied by St. Christopher’s Church. The original application was filed in 2019 by GTP Acquisitions, LLC. The property is also known as Block 166, Lot 96 in a R-1 Zone.

The applicant submitted a Concept Plan/”D” variance for assisted/independent living apartments and cottages and memory care residents.

The project was to be called “Thrive at Parsippany” and was proposed to include a total of 156 units (proposed and future). The project was to include 270 parking spots. 4 spots for Handicapped spaces; 205 spots 9′ x 18′ spaces; 19 spots 8′ x 20′ spaces; 21 garages and 21 driveway spaces.

In 2021, the application has been modified and the access to the project has been revised. All ingress and egress shall be from Littleton Road. The previous design showed ingress and egress from Rita Drive. This has been deleted and is no longer a part of this application.

Proposed Senior Independent / Assisted Living Facility Assisted / Independent Living -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages = 29 Units -One Story, Two Bedroom Cottages with Garages = 21 Units Assisted / Independent Living -One Bedroom Apartments = 38 Units -Two Bedroom Apartments = 12 Units Memory Care -One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units – One Bedroom Apartments = 28 Units (Future Use)

The applicant agreed to include 20% of the units as Affordable Housing. But the members of the Zoning Board didn’t take that into consideration.

According to corporate documents filed with the State of New Jersey, the registered agent of GTP Acquisitions, LLC, is David J. Weiner, 171 Fifth Avenue, Paterson. Pike Construction Company is also located at the same address. David Weiner is a managing member and principal of Pike Construction Co., LLC and has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the general contracting and real estate development business. Upon graduating from Hamilton College with a B.A. in Economics, David began his career at Pike in the field as an assistant superintendent, then project superintendent.

