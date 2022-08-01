Partner with CCM to Prepare for a Rewarding Career as a Data Analyst

MORRIS COUNTY — Today’s hottest profession is data analytics and at County College of Morris (CCM) students have multiple options to prepare for this in-demand, well-paying field in as little as six weeks or two semesters to gain immediate employment – regardless of their math ability.

“No prior experience in statistics or computer programming is needed in our programs, as our curriculum includes entry level courses in the most highly sought-after programming languages,” says Professor Kelly Fitzpatrick, who designed the college’s data analytics certificate offerings. “Our students are prepared for a wide range of career options, from data analysts and engineers, to data architects and statistical analysts, to report designers and business intelligent professionals, and more.”

The three options offered at the college are:

· A five-course, 16-credit Data Analytics Certificate, launched with a grant from the National Science Foundation in 2020, that can be earned in two semesters. Those credits can then be applied toward an associate degree. In this program, students learn R, Tableau, Python and SQL programing languages.

· A four-course, noncredit Data Visualization Certificate to prepare for the Tableau Specialist Desktop Exam, a highly recognized industry credential.

· A six-course, noncredit Data Analytics Certificate to learn R and Tableau programming, along with Business Analytics and Visual Basics in Excel.

The CCM programs have earned high recognition. Fitzpatrick was featured in Logical Operations’ Instructor Spotlight in May 2022 for her work on building the Data Visualization Certificate, which utilizes Logical Operations’ material. The college was selected as a community partner by the Educational Development Center and featured in its Mentoring New Data Pathways video, and its students have taken part in national conferences. Also, this past Spring Semester, several Data Analytics students crushed the American Statistical Association national Data Fest competition for community colleges, winning both Best in Show and Best Use of Statistical Analysis.

“Our collaborative, team-based learning environment allows students to work with others to analyze real-world data to solve problems and answer questions,” says Fitzpatrick. “All data science classes are taught using industry standard software in active learning environments, so students are prepared to pursue careers upon completion.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of jobs in data science will grow by approximately 28 percent by 2026, equating to nearly 11.5 million new jobs. Such jobs also come with significant salaries. ZipRecruiter reports that the average starting salary in New Jersey is about $68,000 and experienced professionals earn an average of more than $110,000.

To learn about the credit program at CCM, click here. For information on the noncredit certificates offered through the college’s Center for Workforce Development, click here.

Also save the date for the Data Science Day the college will be holding on October 13 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.