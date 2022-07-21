Popular Restaurateur Recognized for Dedication and Support During COVID

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, July 21 Chef Matthew Pierone, Head Chef and Proprietor, of Parsippany’s Gourmet Café received a Recognition Award from the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey (IAPSNJ) in recognition of his generosity, dedication, and support to the organizations Healthcare Heroes & 1st Responders COVID support campaign.

The organizations President, William Schievella, along with Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, presented the prestigious award to Chef Matt, as he is commonly known, at his restaurant during a brief ceremony. Also in attendance was the organizations 1st Vice President, Sebbie D’Amato, along with Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo and IAPSNJ Lifetime Executive Board Member, and Patrick Minutillo.

The Italian American Police Society of New Jersey (IAPSNJ) is a fraternal, professional, and charitable organization, comprised of more that four thousand, local county, state and federal law enforcement officers from throughout New Jersey.