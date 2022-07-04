Fireworks Display and Concerts – Road Closing and Information

PARSIPPANY — For all those planning to attend the Parsippany Fireworks and Concert, on Monday, July 4, at the Parsippany Hills High School, we want everyone to be safe and enjoy the show, so please take note of the following information:

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Concert at approx.- 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at approx.- 9:30 p.m. Note: No parking will be allowed at Littleton Elementary School (located on Brooklawn Drive) or Parsippany Baptist Church (located on Littleton Road) due to construction on the properties.

*Please plan alternate travel routes if you are not attending the event. There will be traffic delays in the area of Rt. 53, Park Road, Brooklawn Drive, and Route 202 during this time.

*Everyone in attendance will proceed through a Police checkpoint prior to entry.

*Intoxicated persons will be DENIED entry.

*All BAGS & CONTAINERS are subject to inspection.

*THE FOLLOWING IS PROHIBITED:

– GLASS CONTAINERS

– ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

– PETS

– PERSONAL FIREWORKS (Even the Legal ones)

– DRONES (or other types of Aircraft)

*PARKING FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES (Proper Placards Must Be Possessed) – Limited Parking at the Tennis Courts. Access can be gained via Glencove Road. Golf carts will be present to assist with transporting people needing assistance on the hill.

*O.E.M. PERSONNEL AVAILABLE FOR ASSISTANCE:

We will have volunteer members of the Parsippany Office of Emergency Management wearing Hi-Visibility Lime/Green Shirts at the event available for directions and guidance.