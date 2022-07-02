Ruben Gonzalez Charged with Network Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson, filed additional charges against Ruben Gonzalez, 19, Morristown.

Mr. Gonzalez was charged with one count of Leader of a Child Pornography Network, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4.1a, 2nd Degree; one count of Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Distribute, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(a)(ii), 2nd Degree; one count of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(a)(i), 2nd Degree; one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(3), 1st Degree; eight counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(4), 2nd Degree; 11 counts of Invasion of Privacy, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-9b(1), 3rd Degree; and three counts of Computer Criminal Activity, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-25e, 3rd Degree.

The defendant was arrested on the above charges on June 27, following an examination of the defendant’s cell phone.

It is alleged that on or between December 2, 2020, and November 5, 2021, the defendant conspired with others to lead a child pornography network, using the Telegram Application to communicate and coordinate the distribution of child sexual abuse material. It is also alleged that the defendant would use the “Screen Record” option on his cell phone to secretly record and save the sexual activity of the victims, without their knowledge or consent.

Some of the victims of the defendant’s conduct were minors. The defendant is currently detained at the Morris County Correctional Facility on the above charges and three separate Morris County Indictments charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Sexual Contact, and Invasion of Privacy. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.