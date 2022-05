MORRIS COUNTY — Join Morris County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Committee for this casual networking event to kick off the program for the year! A cash bar will be available.

This event is free and open for all Chamber members under 40, and no registration is required.

This event will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 5:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. at Homestead Bar and Kitchen, 10 Dehart Street, Morristown.

