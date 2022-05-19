Multi-Departments Coordinated Drill at the former Zeris Inn

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company participated Tuesday evening, May 18, in a multi-department coordinated drill at the former Zeris Inn location.

Thank you to the Mountain Lakes Fire Department for arranging this drill which allowed members of several local fire departments, ambulance squads, and rescue companies to work together and practice rescue techniques, fire suppression, forced entry, roof ventilation, and interagency communication.

Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company brought a pumper and platform ladder truck to the drill located near our firehouse but in Mountain Lakes.

Thanks, Lt. Josh Lefferts for the excellent pictures.

