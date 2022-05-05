Rauchberg Named One of NJ’s Top Dentists

PARSIPPANY — Dr. Alan Rauchberg was recognized by New Jersey Monthly as one of New Jersey’s Top Dentists for 2022.

For over 55 years, Rauchberg Dental Group in Parsippany has worked tirelessly to provide dental patients with the dedicated, comprehensive, and compassionate dental care they need to live happy healthy lives.

At Rauchberg Dental Group, they are pleased to have cultivated a team of specialists under one roof, to accommodate all of your dental needs If you are looking for the very best dental team in Parsippany, you don’t have to look far. Our team at Rauchberg Dental Group is well-known as the experts that patients of all ages can turn to for high-quality dentistry in a comfortable environment. Led by Dr. Alan Rauchberg, this team combines experience and passion with a down-to-earth approach that friends and families notice right off the bat.

Rauchberg Dental Group is located at 199m Baldwin Road, Suite 120, Parsippany. (973) 334-3777.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, May 2022