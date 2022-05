PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio presented a proclamation on Tuesday, May 3, to Tajammul Khokhar, CEO, Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC) since Eid-Ul-Fitr is observed after the last day of fasting and is a day of rejoicing and happiness, especially for those persons who fasted and reaped the spiritual fruits of the holy occasion in accordance with the word of God in the Holy Quran.

