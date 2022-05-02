Hailey Budney inducted into Sigma Pi Sigma honor society

PARSIPPANY — The University of the Cumberlands chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma held its induction ceremony on April 19. One of the students inducted was Hailey Budney of Lake Hiawatha.

Four new members were inducted into the chapter: Mr. Jacob Thorton Blankenship – senior, an applied physics major, Ms. Hailey Christine Budney – junior, physics major, Mr. Courtland James Ellis – senior, physics minor, and Mr. Bradley James Faulkner – senior, a physics major.

Chapter officers for the 2022-2023 academic year were elected as follows: President – Ms. Hailey Budney and Vice-President – Mr. Bradley Faulkner.

Sigma Pi Sigma is the national physics honor society. Chapters are restricted to colleges and universities of recognized standing that offer a strong physics major. Students elected to membership must attain high standards of general scholarship and outstanding achievement in physics. Founded in 1921, Sigma Pi Sigma is an affiliated society of the American Institute of Physics and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Sigma Pi Sigma is also a member of the Association of College Honor Societies. The Cumberlands chapter was installed as the 469th chapter in May 1998.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

