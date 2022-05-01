PurpleStride New Jersey 2022 was Huge Success

PARSIPPANY — PurpleStride New Jersey 2022 was held on Saturday, April 30 in the former Mack-Cali Campus (now Onyx Equities Campus).

The original goal for PurpleStride New Jersey 2022 was to raise $405,000 and as of the time of this article, $506,871 has been raised. Team Love for Lou! raised $2,965.30.

Lou and Fran and the entire Contaldi Family have been amazed, humbled, and blown away (the list could go on) by the support their friends and neighbors have shown them over the last six months. Let’s take that support to the next level.

PanCAN PurpleStride is the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, and we want you to take local action to make an impact nationwide. This is the movement to change the lives of pancreatic cancer patients and your participation and fundraising make all the difference!

This is the first time pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers, and supporters will take steps together through 60 PanCAN PurpleStride events across the nation. Help us turn the country purple and honor everyone affected by the disease on our One Big Day.

You’re making a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer patients and families are counting on you – PurpleStride is the #1 way we raise money to end pancreatic cancer. Every dollar you raise goes to fund large-scale, groundbreaking research and patient-facing programs like PanCAN Patient Services.

“If you’ve lived or grown up in Parsippany, there’s a good chance that you’ve met Lou Contaldi somewhere. Lou has always been a beacon of generosity and a fixture of the town, whether he was offering some landscaping advice, coaching a PTE Little League or PAL basketball team, or bringing over a tray of sausage and peppers to a community event. He’s always happy to help with a big smile and an even bigger laugh,” said Chris Mazzarella.

Lou completed his 17th Chemotherapy treatment at Morristown Memorial recently. His next CT scan will be Mid May and our prayers are for continued health and well-being. Lou is strong and fighting hard each and every day.

To donate to Lou through GoFundMe, click here.