Morris County Library Reopens

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Library which had been operating on a truncated schedule due to COVID-19, will resume full hours of operation starting Monday, May 2!

Both floors and all sections of the Hanover Avenue facility in Whippany will be open for public use. No restrictions will be in place regarding social distancing or mask-wearing; although both will be left to the discretion and comfort level of staff and patrons.

Library hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The library was shuttered from March to June 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbside service with modified hours of operations was offered by July 2020, and the public was permitted back into the building in October 2020, however with capacity limits and other restrictions.

“By June 2021, the public was allowed full access to all areas of the building, and Saturday hours resumed. It has been a slow but steady climb to successfully resuming full hours of operation. Many thanks to our faithful public for their support during these two years of struggle,” said Director of Library Services Darren O’Neill,

The library is urging visitors to stop in to help commemorate the Morris County Library’s Centennial, 1922 to 2022!

“We have many, in-person programs and classes planned over the course of the year. Please check our website and social media pages for more information,” said O’Neill.

Two music performances in recognition of the Morris County Library Centennial Celebration already are planned prior to the full opening.

GLENN CRYTZER QUINTET

Saturday, April 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Glenn Crytzer specializes in music from the Jazz Age and Swing Era. His orchestra was named “best group” in the 2017 NYC Jazz Awards, and his recordings have appeared in dozens of TV shows and films. Along with his quintet – featuring trumpet, trombone, clarinet, banjo, and piano – he will present a concert of songs composed in 1922 in honor of the library’s centennial.

SONGS OF SPAIN

Aleksandra Durin Aleksandra Durin, soprano

Darren O’Neill, classical/terz guitars

Saturday, April 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The “Morris County Library Centennial Concert Series” continues with an afternoon of Spanish classics for voice and guitar. Rising star and soprano extraordinaire, Aleksandra Durin, will be joined by Library Director and guitarist, Darren O’Neill, for an inspiring performance of music by Federico Moretti, Ramon Carnicer, Joaquin Rodrigo, and Federico Garcia Lorca.

Performances will be held in the Public Meeting Room and will be free of charge.

Doors will open thirty minutes before curtain time.

Seating is LIMITED TO 40 AUDIENCE MEMBERS and is on a FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED basis.

Performances will be live-streamed through the library website via Zoom. Please contact (973) 285-6934 for more information.

