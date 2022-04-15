500-Plus Shop Owners Apply for Morris County Small Business Grants

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Small Business Grant Program, launched on Valentine’s Day, has garnered 518 applications to date from shop owners, service providers, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs, while nearly 150 of those small businesses are in the process of having their grants approved.

Most applications heading for final approval will provide each qualified business and nonprofit with the maximum grant amount of $15,000. While the remaining applications are still being reviewed, the program remains open to new applications. Businesses, as well as non-profits, are urged to take advantage of the grant offer. There is no cost to apply.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has committed $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars toward the program, which is designed to provide grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse small businesses and nonprofit organizations for specific pandemic recovery expenses. The expenses must have been incurred on or after March 3, 2021 – a timeline established under ARPA guidelines.

The Small Business Grant Program eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

· Business has 25 or fewer full-time employees (or equivalent)

· In operation since January 1, 2019

· Located within Morris County

· Less than $5 million in sales/revenue

· Proof of a decline in sales/increased expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Click here to read the qualifications and apply.

Federal guidelines covering the grant program will determine exactly which expenses qualify for coverage under the grant program and which applications may be approved.

The grants are capped at $15,000 per applicant. However, business owners and nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications that include all costs they believe may qualify for the grant, even if the total amount of a single claim exceeds $15,000.

A final review may determine that some costs submitted for consideration are not covered under the program guidelines. However, by submitting all expenses that may qualify, applicants increase the possibility of getting the maximum amount of grant dollars possible.