Early Voting Locations for June Primary

MORRIS COUNTY — Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election begins Friday, June 3. There will be early voting machines throughout Morris County. All registered voters in Morris County are eligible to vote early.

Starting on Friday, June 3 (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.), Saturday, June 4 (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and Sunday, June 5 (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Parsippany residents can go to any of the eight sites and vote on a voting machine. Voters may also mail in their ballots or use the drop boxes located in Morris County.

The locations in Morris County are:

Morris Plains – Central Park of Morris County; 2 Executive Drive

Boonton – The Boonton Township Municipal Building; 155 Powerville Road

Denville – Denville Town Hall Community Room; 1 St. Mary’s Place

Whippany – Hanover Community Center; 15 North Jefferson Road

Madison – Madison Hartly Dodge Memorial; 50 Kings Road

Morristown – Morristown Municipal Building; 200 South Street

Mount Arlington – Mount Arlington Civic/Senior Center; 18 North Glen Avenue

Mount Olive – Mount Olive Municipal Building; 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake

Click here for detailed information.

Can I still choose other voting options?

Yes. You may select, instead, to:

Apply for a vote-by-mail ballot and return it one of the following ways:

1. Mail: It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before Monday, June 13.

2. Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of the county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

3. Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to the county’s Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

Or, vote in person at your polling place, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 7. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.

Party Change Deadline- April 13, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Election Day – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

NOTE: Vote-by-mail ballots CAN NOT be returned to your polling place for this election.

In-Person Polling Locations in Parsippany on Tuesday, June 7 are from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To find your current polling location, check your sample ballot for your ward and district as shown in the example above.

Election Official: Khaled Madin, Municipal Clerk

Phone: (973) 263-4357 Fax: (973) 263-2051

Polling Locations in Parsippany Troy-Hills Township:

District Location 1, 4, 11, 13, 39 Brooklawn Middle School

Girls Aux Gym Room

250 Beachwood Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 15, 16, 19 Board of Education Bldg

Meeting Room

292 Parsippany

Parsippany, NJ 07054 22, 23 Central Middle School

Old Gym

1620 Route 46 West

Parsippany, NJ 07054 32 Community Center

Meeting Room B

1130 Knoll Rd

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 14, 17 East Lake School

Gym

40 Eba Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 2 Fire House – Powder Mill

Squad Room

60 S Powder Mill Rd

Morris Plains, NJ 07950 3, 8, 18 Intervale School

Gym

60 Pitt Rd

Boonton, NJ 07005 29 Knollwood School

Gym

445 Knoll Rd

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 33, 34 Lake Hiawatha Library

Lower Level Meeting Room

68 Nokomis Ave

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 30, 31, 38 Lake Hiawatha School

Gym

1 Lincoln Ave

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034 10, 12 Lake Parsippany Fire House

Meeting Room – Rear Entrance

255 Halsey Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 6, 7, 9, 37 Littleton School

Gym

51 Brooklawn Dr

Morris Plains, NJ 07050 5 Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson

Engine Room

0 Simpson Ave

Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878 21, 28 Northvail School

Gym

10 Eileen Ct

Parsippany, NJ 07054 25, 35, 36 Rockaway Meadow School

Gym

160 Edwards Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 26 Rockaway Neck Fire House

Meeting Room

180 Old Bloomfield Ave

Parsippany, NJ 07054 20 St. Ann’s Church

Hospitality Room

781 Smith Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054 24, 27 Troy Hills School

Gym

509 S Beverwyck Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054