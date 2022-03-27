Early Voting Locations for June Primary

MORRIS COUNTY — Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election begins Friday, June 3. There will be early voting machines throughout Morris County. All registered voters in Morris County are eligible to vote early.
Starting on Friday, June 3 (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.), Saturday, June 4 (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and Sunday, June 5 (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Parsippany residents can go to any of the eight sites and vote on a voting machine. Voters may also mail in their ballots or use the drop boxes located in Morris County.
The locations in Morris County are:
- Morris Plains – Central Park of Morris County; 2 Executive Drive
- Boonton – The Boonton Township Municipal Building; 155 Powerville Road
- Denville – Denville Town Hall Community Room; 1 St. Mary’s Place
- Whippany – Hanover Community Center; 15 North Jefferson Road
- Madison – Madison Hartly Dodge Memorial; 50 Kings Road
- Morristown – Morristown Municipal Building; 200 South Street
- Mount Arlington – Mount Arlington Civic/Senior Center; 18 North Glen Avenue
- Mount Olive – Mount Olive Municipal Building; 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Budd Lake
Can I still choose other voting options?
Yes. You may select, instead, to:
- Apply for a vote-by-mail ballot and return it one of the following ways:
1. Mail: It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before Monday, June 13.
2. Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of the county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
3. Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to the county’s Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
- Or, vote in person at your polling place, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 7. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.
- Party Change Deadline- April 13, 2022
- Voter Registration Deadline – Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Election Day – Tuesday, June 7, 2022
NOTE: Vote-by-mail ballots CAN NOT be returned to your polling place for this election.
In-Person Polling Locations in Parsippany on Tuesday, June 7 are from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To find your current polling location, check your sample ballot for your ward and district as shown in the example above.
Election Official: Khaled Madin, Municipal Clerk
Phone: (973) 263-4357 Fax: (973) 263-2051
Polling Locations in Parsippany Troy-Hills Township:
|District
|Location
|
1, 4, 11, 13, 39
|Brooklawn Middle School
Girls Aux Gym Room
250 Beachwood Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|
15, 16, 19
|Board of Education Bldg
Meeting Room
292 Parsippany
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|22, 23
|Central Middle School
Old Gym
1620 Route 46 West
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|32
|Community Center
Meeting Room B
1130 Knoll Rd
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|14, 17
|East Lake School
Gym
40 Eba Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|2
|Fire House – Powder Mill
Squad Room
60 S Powder Mill Rd
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
|3, 8, 18
|Intervale School
Gym
60 Pitt Rd
Boonton, NJ 07005
|29
|Knollwood School
Gym
445 Knoll Rd
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|33, 34
|Lake Hiawatha Library
Lower Level Meeting Room
68 Nokomis Ave
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|30, 31, 38
|Lake Hiawatha School
Gym
1 Lincoln Ave
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
|10, 12
|Lake Parsippany Fire House
Meeting Room – Rear Entrance
255 Halsey Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|6, 7, 9, 37
|Littleton School
Gym
51 Brooklawn Dr
Morris Plains, NJ 07050
|5
|Mt. Tabor Firehouse – Simpson
Engine Room
0 Simpson Ave
Mt. Tabor, NJ 07878
|21, 28
|Northvail School
Gym
10 Eileen Ct
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|25, 35, 36
|Rockaway Meadow School
Gym
160 Edwards Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|26
|Rockaway Neck Fire House
Meeting Room
180 Old Bloomfield Ave
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|20
|St. Ann’s Church
Hospitality Room
781 Smith Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
|24, 27
|Troy Hills School
Gym
509 S Beverwyck Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054