HuBotics (Human Robotics) FIRST® Lego League Explore team on its way to World Championships

PARSIPPANY — A rookie Lego robotics team from Parsippany named HuBotics (Human Robotics), is headed to the World Festival/Championships for FIRST Lego League Explore.

The FIRST Lego League (FLL), which started in 1998, is an international program that introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children 4-16. FIRST is an acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology

The HuBotics team is made up of second-grade students – Raayan Bodade, William Bonfanti, Clairelouise Rivera, and Rishith Bhoopathi from Troy Hills Elementary, Parsippany, and Arjun Jadhav from Apple Montessori Elementary, Wayne. In addition, Aarjun Bodade, a freshman from Parsippany High School, is acting as team mentor. Nilesh and Meghana Bodade are the team coaches.

They will be representing New Jersey at the FIRST Lego League “Explore” World Festival/Championships. This is an amazing event inspiring celebration of ingenuity, problem-solving and gracious professionalism. We are very excited to receive this great opportunity for the young and aspiring scientists and engineers.

These young engineers were tasked with creating solutions around a common theme of Cargo. The HuBotics team was one of the youngest to compete against other teams from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They received the “Best Team Model” award and a chance to participate at the FIRST Lego League Explore World Festival/Championships. Tens of thousands of youths from around the world will compete from around the world at this championship for different age categories. This event will be held in Houston, TX from April 20-23, 2022.

Quotes from the Coaches-

“This is an exemplary opportunity and an honor to be the FIRST Lego League Explore team to represent New Jersey at the World Festival Championship at this young age.”

“This year’s theme is cargo connect where kids learn about the different types of transportation of cargo and understand gaps in the supply chain. Kids explored real-world problems in their community and proposed a solution to reduce pollution and make the neighborhood safe due to the increase of online deliveries in recent years. Kids created Lego models to showcase their solution for the community using the Lego WeDo/BOOST and Scratch program.”

“We are so proud to see them progress in building their Lego models, researching different types of cargo transportation, learning, and working on scratch programming, helping their teammates in making their designs for their models and the confidence they have gained in their presentation skills.”

“Team Hubotics has been invited to Parsippany Troy Hills Elementary school on April 14 and at Apple Montessori, Wayne, to present their project and share their learning with other students.”

“Team Hubotics also presented their project with the FTC team, RedBots in Parsippany High school. They were received with great enthusiasm by these high schoolers. Team RedBots gave genuine guidance and suggestions to these young kids to improve on their robot models. We are so grateful to Mrs. Effner (Team Coach) and team RedBots for giving us the time and encouragement !!!”

“Team Hubotics is also planning to present their project to Mayor James Barberio later this month.”

Please consider donating to this young group of aspiring scientists and engineers. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe account by clicking here.

To learn more about the team click here.

For any questions please contact the team njhubotics@gmail.com.

More information about the FIRST Lego League can be found at www.firstinspires.org.

Related

Comments

Comments