Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team took third place in the New Jersey Region III Competition. Parsippany Hills was one of ten schools that competed virtually on Saturday, January 29, and earned over 45 awards and honors, including a scholarship awarded to Lindsey Lee for receiving the highest overall score in the Region at the Varsity level. The team consisted of nine competitors and seven alternates. The competing members were: Katharine Arthur, Ram Gupta, Lindsey Lee, Adrina Livingston, Catherine Peng, Hrishikesh Reddy, Andrew Song, Sebastian Stone, and Danial Tanveer. Alternate team members who participated were: Waleed Alim, Kenneth Cheng, Dylan Chiu, Alexa Dela Cruz, Nishanth Makkithaya, Chaitanya Matrubai, and Adomas Vaitkus. The team will now move on to the State competition, which will be held virtually on Saturday, February 26.

Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview. This year’s theme is Water: A Most Essential Resource. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, an Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, a Spanish teacher.