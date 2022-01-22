Commissioner Director to Address Morris County Business Leaders

MORRIS COUNTY — Director Tayfun Selen of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners will address the business community on “The State of Morris County” this Monday, January 24, at 12:00 Noon. Register for the free virtual meeting of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.

Newly appointed Morris County Commissioner Director, Tayfun Selen (R), is an American success story. He immigrated from Turkey with a degree in architecture in 1996 pumped gas and worked other entry-level jobs before earning an MBA and his CPA license. He became a US citizen in 2008 and today, he is an executive with a major national vocational school group. Selen previously served as Chatham Township Mayor and later filled a vacancy on the Morris County Commission before being elected to a full term in 2020. He has lived in Morris County for the past 23 years.

Presented by the Morris County Chamber Government Affairs Forum & ELC – Chairman: Alan Zakin, Alan Zakin Associates

Click here to register for the event.