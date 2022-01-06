Son’s of Italy 2561 Makes Generous Holiday Donations

PARSIPPANY — Son’s of Italy 2561 gave out approximately $3,000 of ShopRite and Walmart gift cards to local families, Parsippany Day Care Center, Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter, Interfaith, and Parsippany food pantries.

The Morris County of the Order of Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 is an affiliated member of the Order of the Sons of Italy In America Association, the largest and longest established Italian-American organization in the United States.

Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. The lodge is proud to be able to serve a small portion of needs to our local communities. Donations include, but are not limited to, The Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, Gift cards to families in need, The Valerie Fund, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

For more information on how to join, please email John Ionero, President, at MorrisSOI2561@gmail.com.

