Meet Athos, a Special Boy Who Wants a Home for the Holidays!

PARSIPPANY — Athos is a Sato — a mutt from Puerto Rico who is similar in body type to a Shiba Inu/Chihuahua mix! He is eight months old.

Athos is searching for a loving, patient family who takes their time letting him adjust to their home as he can be a bit fearful. He craves affection but needs to be taught that it’s safe and ok! He would thrive with a canine companion to help show him the ropes.

He gets along with other dogs but is not sure about cats. He is house trained and has good leash manners.

He is up to date on all of his vaccinations and is very healthy.

Athos is five years old and weighs forty pounds. Athos likes children above the age of 16 because sometimes he gets spooked by loud noises or fast movements.

If you are interested in adopting Athos click here.