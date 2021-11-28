Market Street Mission Gives Thousands of Coats in Annual Coat Giveaway

MORRIS COUNTY — Market Street Mission in Morristown along with our Jersey Shore Rescue Mission location in Asbury Park gave out thousands of coats to members of the community in our annual Coat Giveaway events. The Market Street Mission has been giving out free winter gear every November for the past 31 years, and the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission for about 15 years.

This event is a great opportunity to reach out and care for our local community, making sure that families have the clothing they need to stay warm throughout the winter.

During the month of October, we received an outpouring of support from the community who donated the coats for us to give away. Thank you to the local individuals, churches, businesses, and organizations who worked together to collect thousands of winter clothing items for our neighbors in need!

On Saturday, November 6, more than 400 people visited Morristown Green to receive 1,800 coats, along with hats, gloves, and scarves for themselves and their families. Volunteers provided goody bags for the children in attendance as well. Two weeks later, on Saturday, November 20, they were able to serve 375 people at our Mission at 701 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, providing them with 1,100 coats as well as hats, gloves, and scarves.they

We are so grateful for our volunteers who helped each Coat Giveaway run smoothly! The 75 volunteers at Market Street and 80 volunteers at Jersey Shore assisted the community members in choosing their coats and winter accessories, managed the lines to keep things running smoothly, and handed out refreshments to our guests.

One of our community guests said of his experience: “I have been coming to the Coat Giveaway for many years with my entire family. It’s been a blessing to be able to get my kids warm coats for the winter. We are so grateful the Mission is here!”

As the weather begins to turn colder, we are blessed to be able to provide for the needs of our neighbors, and we are grateful for the community support that makes our Coat Giveaways possible each year!

The Market Street Mission and its Jersey Shore Rescue Mission location are an experienced organization with a proven method of helping fight alcoholism, substance abuse, hunger, and homelessness in northern and central New Jersey. As a private non-profit we rely on the charitable support of compassionate donors to provide more than 110,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter per year. For more information on our emergency services, free addiction recovery program, community counseling services, and thrift stores please visit www.marketstreet.org or www.jerseyshorerescue.org.