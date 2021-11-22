Outstanding Citizens to be Honored at Parsippany Good Scout Award Dinner

PARSIPPANY — Patriots’ Path Council, Boy Scouts of America, will honor local citizens at the fifth annual Parsippany Good Scout Award Dinner on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover.

This year’s honorees are Mohammed Ahmed, Chrissy Cianci, Chris Mazzarella, Jennifer Thurkauf, and Laura Wohland.

The event recognizes these five outstanding citizens for their community service, as evidenced by their leadership and interests within the Parsippany community, and for their embodiment of the values of the century-old Scout Oath and Law in their personal and professional lives. The event chairman is Robert Peluso.

Mohammed Ahmed is the religious director of ICCC; Chrissy Cianci is the Division Director of the Parsippany Soccer Club; Chris Mazzarella is the Creator of the “Parsippany Supporting Our Town” Facebook Group and the Parsippany Par-Troy East Little League; Jennifer Thurkauf is the Manager, Patient at Morris Medical Center and the Past Chief & Life Member of the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad; and Laura Wohland is the Outgoing President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Parsippany is a part of the Patriots’ Path Council, which serves 11,000 youth and adults in over 300 Scouting units in communities throughout Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties.

For more information on Scouting, attending the event, and sponsoring the program journal, contact Jennifer Volz, Sr. Development Director (973) 765-9322 ext.249 Jennifer.volz@scouting.org You can sign up for the event or donate by clicking here.