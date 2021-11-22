Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company to Host Pancake Breakfast

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
121
Cindy Barilla and Connie Keller serving guests during the pancake breakfast



PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, November 28  from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The breakfast will feature pancakes, sausages, bagels, orange juice, and coffee. If you don’t want to dine inside, take-out will be available.

This year’s event will feature a silent auction too.  Come and join us for a great breakfast.  You can’t beat the price!!

The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company is located at 255 Halsey Road.

 

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR