Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, November 29 a team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will examine all aspects of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Acting Chief Richard Pantina announced today.

“Verification by the team that the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department meets the Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Chief Pantina said.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call (973) 263-3663 on Monday, November 29, 2021, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. –11:00 a.m. Email comments can be sent to Lt. Yvonne Christiano at ychristiano@parpolice.com

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Please contact Lt. Christiano at (973) 263-4337 for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status. Chief Pantina indicated, “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

The Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Mr. Harry J Delgado, Ed.S. “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status”, Harry J Delgado stated.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey. For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, please write the Commission at New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053 or email hdelgado@njsacop.org.

