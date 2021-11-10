Morris County Surrogate Salutes Veterans

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling pays respect and tribute to America’s veterans and their families, as we honor them this Veterans Day, November 11.

“These brave men and women have served us without hesitation. We are the land of the free and the home of the brave because of their service; for that, we owe them a debt of gratitude on this Veterans Day and always” Darling said.

Surrogate Darling also wishes the United States Marine Corps a Happy 246th Birthday, Oorah! God Bless America and God Bless our Veterans.

