Mimi Letts Gets Plaque In Town Hall

Residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills elected Marceil "Mimi" Letts as Mayor in 1994, and re-elected her in 1997 and 2001

PARSIPPANY — During Tuesday’s Township Meeting, Mayor Michael Soriano unveiled a plaque in Town Hall along with Mimi’s husband, Howard Letts.

Mimi was elected by the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills 1994 and re-elected in 1997 and 2001 to serve as Parsippany’s first woman Mayor.

She was a member of the Township Planning Board, served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and was a member of the Parsippany Historical Society, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, as well as the New Jersey Highlands Council and was President of the Brookside Senior Housing Corporation.

Marceil “Mimi” Letts was inducted into the New Jersey Mayors Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2004.

More than 20 memorial plaques hang in Town Hall honoring deceased mayors and councilmembers. Howard Letts, “Mr. Mayor” attended the Township Council meeting in which officials unveiled the former mayor’s plaque.

“Mimi was a very generous person,” said Councilmember Janice McCarthy. “She gave a lot of support, and she mentored others — especially women — to become involved in politics.”