Ronald Daniel Orthwein Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Ronald Daniel Orthwein, 75, passed away, on October 3, peacefully in his sleep at home in Florida. He was born to Daniel and Lydia (née Steinke) Orthwein and raised in Chicago, IL. He was drafted into the US Army and then worked for Pfizer Inc., as a logistics manager for 37 years in Chicago, New Jersey, and New York.

In 2020, he relocated to Stuart, Florida with his wife to enjoy his sunset years in his dream home.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life planned for December 4, 2021, in Parsippany. Details to follow.

Ron is remembered most for his tireless commitment to volunteering for Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, an organization that works to improve the lives of children everywhere. He was a fixture in the Parsippany Troy-Hills school district as the Kiwanis Director of Sponsored Youth, where he helped children reach their own goals in community service. He loved golf and spent many Sunday afternoons at the Knoll Country Club with family and friends.

His compassion quips, and stubbornness will be sorely missed.

Ron is survived by his wife, Frances (nee Colonna), his children, Robert, Allison (Evan Johnson) Orthwein, and Sarah (Huw) Edwards, his brother Wayne (Patti) Orthwein, and dozens of nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kiwanis Club of Parsippany, Post Office Box 5342, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054 (Click here); Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc. (https://www.cfri.org); or to a charity of your choice.

