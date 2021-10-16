PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Township Council Debate October 15, 2021. The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area and the Woman’s Club of Parsippany co-host a debate for candidates running for the office of Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council on October 15, 2021. Four candidates are vying for two seats: Justin Musella, Republican, Judith Hernandez, Democrat, Frank Neglia, Republican, and Cori A. Herbig, Democrat. This recording is owned and copyrighted by the League of Women Voters and can only be shared in its entirety.

Related

Comments

Comments