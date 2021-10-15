Soriano Disputes Allegations Launched by Barberio

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Soriano did not misuse taxpayer dollars to purchase a banner congratulating the Parsippany 2020 graduating class. The cost for the banner was, in fact, reimbursed to the town by the Soriano Civic Association with check number 118 (see below). It demonstrates unequivocally that the allegations launched by former Mayor Barberio against Mayor Soriano yesterday are completely false and just an unsuccessful effort to distract voters from his own corrupt history. (See article relating to the allegations)

Related

Comments

Comments